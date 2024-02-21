2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ: TSVT) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) were traded, and its beta was 1.93. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.84, and it changed around -$0.16 or -2.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $295.62M. TSVT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.97, offering almost -139.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.8% since then. We note from 2seventy bio Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) trade information

Instantly TSVT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 36.77% year-to-date, but still down -1.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) is 89.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.49 day(s).