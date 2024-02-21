22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ: XXII): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) were traded, and its beta was 1.58. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.87M. XXII currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.02, offering almost -9287.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.5% since then. We note from 22nd Century Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.48 million.

22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) trade information

Instantly XXII has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -15.68% year-to-date, but still up 4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, 22nd Century Group Inc (NASDAQ:XXII) is -8.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.52 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.97 day(s).