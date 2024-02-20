Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.43, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.12, offering almost -102.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.59% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.

Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information

Instantly ZIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.89% year-to-date, but still up 2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is -3.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).