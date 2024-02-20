Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE: ZIM): Would You Buy Today?

In today’s recent session, 1.37 million shares of the Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.43, and it changed around -$0.18 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.49B. ZIM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.12, offering almost -102.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $6.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.59% since then. We note from Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.09 million.
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) trade information
Instantly ZIM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 25.89% year-to-date, but still up 2.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM) is -3.46% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.27 day(s).
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (ZIM) estimates and forecasts
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.20 percent over the past six months and at a -113.95% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -137.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -66.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -58.30%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.28 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd to make $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.19 billion and $1.37 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -41.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -4.50%.
ZIM Dividends
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 51.51 percent and its annual dividend per share was 6.40. It is important to note, however, that the 51.51% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.
Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 20.67% of Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd shares, and 23.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.15%. Zim Integrated Shipping Services Ltd stock is held by 258 institutions, with Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 2.24% of the shares, which is about 2.69 million shares worth $33.34 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 1.81% or 2.17 million shares worth $26.92 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 0.74 million shares worth $7.78 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF held roughly 0.68 million shares worth around $8.22 million, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.