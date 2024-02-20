You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS).

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.04 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.91M. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.14, offering almost -430.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.84K.
Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information
Instantly AKTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.47% year-to-date, but still up 14.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 11.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Akoustis Technologies Inc (AKTS) estimates and forecasts
Akoustis Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -56.91 percent over the past six months and at a 22.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -1.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.90%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.54 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Akoustis Technologies Inc to make $10.25 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2024. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 0.80%.
AKTS Dividends
Akoustis Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around May 06 and May 10.