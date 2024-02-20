You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: AKTS).

In the last trading session, 1.86 million shares of the Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.78, and it changed around $0.04 or 6.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $76.91M. AKTS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.14, offering almost -430.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.31% since then. We note from Akoustis Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 897.84K.

Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) trade information

Instantly AKTS has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.47% year-to-date, but still up 14.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akoustis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKTS) is 11.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.09 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.33 day(s).