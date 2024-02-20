Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) have been traded, and its beta is -2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.34M. YSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -187.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.57% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.62K.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information
Instantly YSG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -17.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (YSG) estimates and forecasts
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -44.20 percent over the past six months and at a 81.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%.
YSG Dividends
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 06 and March 11.
Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.39% of Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR shares, and 24.74% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 26.15%. Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR stock is held by 43 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 34.94 million shares worth $35.29 million.
Aspex Management (HK) Ltd, with 3.35% or 13.13 million shares worth $13.27 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2023. The former held 4.55 million shares worth $5.6 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $5.54 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.