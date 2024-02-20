Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.16 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) have been traded, and its beta is -2.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.56, and it changed around -$0.03 or -5.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $206.34M. YSG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.61, offering almost -187.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.57% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 861.62K.

Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -23.73% year-to-date, but still down -11.37% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Ltd ADR (NYSE:YSG) is -17.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.11 day(s).