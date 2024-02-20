WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.79M. MAPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -89.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.39% since then. We note from WM Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.99K.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Instantly MAPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.22% year-to-date, but still up 7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) is 7.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).