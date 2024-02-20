WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MAPS): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.99, and it changed around $0.01 or 1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.79M. MAPS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.88, offering almost -89.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 39.39% since then. We note from WM Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 559.99K.
WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information
Instantly MAPS has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 37.22% year-to-date, but still up 7.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) is 7.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.4 day(s).
WM Technology Inc (MAPS) estimates and forecasts
WM Technology Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.15 percent over the past six months and at a 71.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%.
MAPS Dividends
WM Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.46% of WM Technology Inc shares, and 41.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.81%. WM Technology Inc stock is held by 87 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.31% of the shares, which is about 5.89 million shares worth $4.94 million.
Senvest Management LLC, with 6.26% or 5.85 million shares worth $4.9 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 3.2 million shares worth $2.68 million, making up 3.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF held roughly 2.56 million shares worth around $2.14 million, which represents about 2.74% of the total shares outstanding.