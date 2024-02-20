Why Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ: TNXP) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $30.41M. TNXP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.31, offering almost -1560.53% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.26, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.58% since then. We note from Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.09 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 million.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) trade information

Instantly TNXP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.36% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -6.63% year-to-date, but still up 1.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) is 32.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.64 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.39 day(s).