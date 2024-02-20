Why Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $423.08M. RXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -59.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.43% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.
Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information
Instantly RXT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is 13.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).
Rackspace Technology Inc (RXT) estimates and forecasts
Rackspace Technology Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -13.30 percent over the past six months and at a -129.63% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -66.98%.
RXT Dividends
Rackspace Technology Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 26.
Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.26% of Rackspace Technology Inc shares, and 91.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.96%. Rackspace Technology Inc stock is held by 133 institutions, with Apollo Management Holdings, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 60.03% of the shares, which is about 129.61 million shares worth $352.54 million.
Legal & General Group PLC, with 4.80% or 10.36 million shares worth $28.18 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $4.88 million, making up 0.90% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.91 million shares worth around $5.2 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.