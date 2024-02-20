Why Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ: RXT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.96, and it changed around -$0.04 or -2.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $423.08M. RXT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.12, offering almost -59.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.05, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 46.43% since then. We note from Rackspace Technology Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.17 million.

Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) trade information

Instantly RXT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -2.25% year-to-date, but still up 6.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rackspace Technology Inc (NASDAQ:RXT) is 13.01% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.66 day(s).