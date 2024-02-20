Why Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around -$0.43 or -7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.01M. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.91, offering almost -620.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information
Instantly MAXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 15.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (MAXN) estimates and forecasts
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.90 percent over the past six months and at a 39.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 9.50%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 30.74%.
MAXN Dividends
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 05 and March 11.
Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 38.80% of Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd shares, and 55.55% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.78%. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd stock is held by 200 institutions, with Wellington Management Group, LLP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.66% of the shares, which is about 1.92 million shares worth $54.14 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 3.62% or 1.9 million shares worth $53.57 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2023. The former held 0.92 million shares worth $14.45 million, making up 1.75% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.57 million shares worth around $8.98 million, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.