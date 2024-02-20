Why Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) were traded, and its beta was 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around -$0.43 or -7.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.01M. MAXN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $38.91, offering almost -620.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.91, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.59% since then. We note from Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 million.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

Instantly MAXN has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.38% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.69% year-to-date, but still up 0.93% over the last five days. On the other hand, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:MAXN) is 15.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.87 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.95 day(s).