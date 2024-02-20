Why Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ: LUNR) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 15.27 million shares of the Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) were traded, and its beta was 0.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.32, and it changed around $0.62 or 9.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $153.94M. LUNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $136.00, offering almost -1757.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 71.45% since then. We note from Intuitive Machines Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.10 million.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Instantly LUNR has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.25% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 186.50% year-to-date, but still up 46.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) is 184.82% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.73 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.96 day(s).