Why Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2024

In the last trading session, 6.64 million shares of the Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.88, and it changed around $0.41 or 27.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.15M. IFBD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $170.00, offering almost -8942.55% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.13% since then. We note from Infobird Co Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has showed a green trend with a performance of 27.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 43.51% year-to-date, but still up 115.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is 276.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).