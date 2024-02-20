Why Canoo Inc (NASDAQ: GOEV) Stock Shouldn’t Be Ignored In 2024

In the last trading session, 71.09 million shares of the Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) were traded, and its beta was 1.25. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.16% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.93M. GOEV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.93, offering almost -564.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14. We note from Canoo Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 53.31 million.

Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) trade information

Instantly GOEV has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.16% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -45.22% year-to-date, but still down -9.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) is -19.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 96.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.35 day(s).