Why Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) were traded, and its beta was 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.76, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $470.67M. ALT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.99, offering almost -48.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.14% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.80 million.

Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information

Instantly ALT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.13% year-to-date, but still down -16.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is -18.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).