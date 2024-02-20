Why Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ: ALT) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2024

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) were traded, and its beta was 0.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $8.76, and it changed around -$0.19 or -2.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $470.67M. ALT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.99, offering almost -48.29% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.14% since then. We note from Altimmune Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.80 million.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) trade information
Instantly ALT has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -22.13% year-to-date, but still down -16.09% over the last five days. On the other hand, Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT) is -18.81% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.41 day(s).
Altimmune Inc (ALT) estimates and forecasts
Altimmune Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 225.65 percent over the past six months and at a 20.99% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 56.82%.
ALT Dividends
Altimmune Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Altimmune Inc (NASDAQ:ALT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.88% of Altimmune Inc shares, and 62.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.26%. Altimmune Inc stock is held by 183 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.95% of the shares, which is about 3.66 million shares worth $12.93 million.
Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, with 6.57% or 3.46 million shares worth $12.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $7.05 million, making up 3.79% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $5.71 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.