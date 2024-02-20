Why Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2024

In today’s recent session, 0.93 million shares of the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.48, and it changed around $0.03 or 1.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $278.35M. AKBA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.84, offering almost -24.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.89% since then. We note from Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Instantly AKBA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 19.15% year-to-date, but still down -8.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) is 5.54% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.88 day(s).