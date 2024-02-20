VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ: VNET) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) have been traded, and its beta is -0.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.49, and it changed around -$0.08 or -5.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $213.55M. VNET at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.81, offering almost -222.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.71% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc ADR’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.08 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.33 million.

VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.10% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.08% year-to-date, but still down -4.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) is -32.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.2 day(s).