Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of SPCE Stock In 2024

In today’s recent session, 2.18 million shares of the Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.86, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $743.46M. SPCE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.42, offering almost -245.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.81% since then. We note from Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.22 million.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) trade information

Instantly SPCE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -24.08% year-to-date, but still down -0.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) is -3.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 79.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.87 day(s).