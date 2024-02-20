Veru Inc (NASDAQ: VERU) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 3.15 million shares of the Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) were traded, and its beta was -0.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.48, and it changed around $0.06 or 15.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $70.82M. VERU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -929.17% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Veru Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) trade information

Instantly VERU has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -32.81% year-to-date, but still up 27.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) is 16.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.97 day(s).