Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ: VTNR) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 3.37 million shares of the Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) were traded, and its beta was 1.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.75, and it changed around -$0.09 or -4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $163.64M. VTNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.20, offering almost -540.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.57% since then. We note from Vertex Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) trade information

Instantly VTNR has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -48.38% year-to-date, but still up 14.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vertex Energy Inc (NASDAQ:VTNR) is -4.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.91 day(s).