Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UPST) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In today’s recent session, 2.4 million shares of the Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) have been traded, and its beta is 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.57, and it changed around -$0.62 or -2.37% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.21B. UPST at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $72.58, offering almost -183.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.34% since then. We note from Upstart Holdings Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.35 million.

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) trade information

Instantly UPST has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.37% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.42% year-to-date, but still down -27.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) is -21.78% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 29.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.22 day(s).