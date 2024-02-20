Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.35 or 14.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.34M. TRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -28.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.47% since then. We note from Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.92K.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information
Instantly TRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 103.73% year-to-date, but still up 66.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 100.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.03 day(s).
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (TRVI) estimates and forecasts
Trevi Therapeutics Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.38 percent over the past six months and at a 31.11% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 15.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 10.28%.
TRVI Dividends
Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.38% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc shares, and 86.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.09%. Trevi Therapeutics Inc stock is held by 93 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.81% of the shares, which is about 11.37 million shares worth $27.18 million.
Frazier Life Sciences Management, L.P., with 10.78% or 6.88 million shares worth $16.45 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.23 million shares worth $2.94 million, making up 1.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.91 million shares worth around $2.0 million, which represents about 1.42% of the total shares outstanding.