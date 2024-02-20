Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TRVI) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.34 million shares of the Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.73, and it changed around $0.35 or 14.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $174.34M. TRVI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.50, offering almost -28.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.97, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.47% since then. We note from Trevi Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.39 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 418.92K.

Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) trade information

Instantly TRVI has showed a green trend with a performance of 14.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 103.73% year-to-date, but still up 66.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trevi Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRVI) is 100.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.03 day(s).