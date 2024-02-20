Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ: TGL) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 12.8 million shares of the Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) were traded, and its beta was -0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -9.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.41M. TGL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.40, offering almost -2900.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Treasure Global Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 21.01 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.21 million.

Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) trade information

Instantly TGL has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.44% year-to-date, but still down -12.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, Treasure Global Inc (NASDAQ:TGL) is -24.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).