Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE: LLAP): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.04, and it changed around $0.09 or 9.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $202.06M. LLAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.45, offering almost -231.73% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.38% since then. We note from Terran Orbital Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.66 million.

Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) trade information

Instantly LLAP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.28% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -8.85% year-to-date, but still up 11.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Terran Orbital Corp (NYSE:LLAP) is 23.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.31 day(s).