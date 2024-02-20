Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.45 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) were traded, and its beta was -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.32 or 20.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $357.09M. TSHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -103.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.82% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information
Instantly TSHA has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.91% year-to-date, but still up 13.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 33.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.85 day(s).
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (TSHA) estimates and forecasts
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.60 percent over the past six months and at a 55.03% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%.
TSHA Dividends
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 26 and April 01.
Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.78% of Taysha Gene Therapies Inc shares, and 69.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.70%. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc stock is held by 104 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.85% of the shares, which is about 1.59 million shares worth $1.05 million.
Tybourne Capital Management (HK) Limited, with 0.80% or 1.5 million shares worth $0.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 1.16 million shares worth $0.77 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.81 million shares worth around $2.6 million, which represents about 0.43% of the total shares outstanding.