Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ: TSHA): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.45 million shares of the Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) were traded, and its beta was -0.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.91, and it changed around $0.32 or 20.13% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $357.09M. TSHA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -103.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 73.82% since then. We note from Taysha Gene Therapies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.76 million.

Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) trade information

Instantly TSHA has showed a green trend with a performance of 20.13% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 7.91% year-to-date, but still up 13.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) is 33.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.78 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.85 day(s).