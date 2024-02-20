T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ: IDAI) Shares Might Go Down -58.49% This Year

In the last trading session, 2.16 million shares of the T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) were traded, and its beta was -0.50. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.40, and it changed around -$0.14 or -9.09% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.54M. IDAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.60, offering almost -371.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 45.0% since then. We note from T Stamp Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 70.11K.

T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) trade information

Instantly IDAI has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.09% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.19% year-to-date, but still down -2.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, T Stamp Inc (NASDAQ:IDAI) is 0.72% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 89080.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.11 day(s).