Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ: SMCI) Stock: Can It Go Higher?

In the last trading session, 33.6 million shares of the Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $803.32, and it changed around -$200.68 or -19.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $44.93B. SMCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1006.35, offering almost -25.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $85.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.34% since then. We note from Super Micro Computer Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 17.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.80 million.
Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) trade information
Instantly SMCI has showed a red trend with a performance of -19.99% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 182.60% year-to-date, but still up 8.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI) is 157.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.66 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) estimates and forecasts
Super Micro Computer Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 229.15 percent over the past six months and at a 83.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.80%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 66.82%. Super Micro Computer Inc earnings are expected to increase by 83.60% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 48.20% per year for the next five years.
SMCI Dividends
Super Micro Computer Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 30 and May 06.
Super Micro Computer Inc (NASDAQ:SMCI)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 15.03% of Super Micro Computer Inc shares, and 71.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.22%. Super Micro Computer Inc stock is held by 861 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.97% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $1.36 billion.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.67% or 4.83 million shares worth $1.2 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 1.43 million shares worth $391.63 million, making up 2.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.4 million shares worth around $347.92 million, which represents about 2.80% of the total shares outstanding.