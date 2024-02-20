Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ: SBFM) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In the last trading session, 7.42 million shares of the Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) were traded, and its beta was -1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.06, and it changed around $0.0 or -3.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.71M. SBFM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.40, offering almost -2233.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.06. We note from Sunshine Biopharma Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 million.

Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) trade information

Instantly SBFM has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -77.50% year-to-date, but still down -71.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sunshine Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:SBFM) is -73.40% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.08 day(s).