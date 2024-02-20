Stock Performance And Outlook Of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ: PACB)

In today’s recent session, 5.13 million shares of the Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) have been traded, and its beta is 1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.16, and it changed around -$0.58 or -10.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.38B. PACB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.55, offering almost -181.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.68, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -10.08% since then. We note from Pacific Biosciences of California Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.25 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Instantly PACB has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -10.12% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -47.41% year-to-date, but still down -23.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) is -21.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 34.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).