Stock Performance And Outlook Of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA)

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07M. CNXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -4416.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information
Instantly CNXA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 67.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
CNXA Dividends
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in March.
Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.99% of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc shares, and 2.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 3.10%. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc stock is held by 8 institutions, with Armistice Capital, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.29% of the shares, which is about 25463.0 shares worth $0.23 million.
Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.23% or 1778.0 shares worth $15717.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.