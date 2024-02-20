Stock Performance And Outlook Of Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: CNXA)

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around $0.01 or 2.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.07M. CNXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.00, offering almost -4416.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.14, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 54.84% since then. We note from Connexa Sports Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 8.02 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.67 million.

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) trade information

Instantly CNXA has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.31% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.48% year-to-date, but still down -4.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Connexa Sports Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CNXA) is 67.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.1 day(s).