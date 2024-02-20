Stock Performance And Outlook Of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD)

In the last trading session, 7.97 million shares of the BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.49M. BZFD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.26, offering almost -927.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from BuzzFeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Instantly BZFD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.08% year-to-date, but still up 16.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).