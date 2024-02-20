Stock Performance And Outlook Of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ: BZFD)

In the last trading session, 7.97 million shares of the BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) were traded, and its beta was 2.73. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.22, and it changed around -$0.02 or -8.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $31.49M. BZFD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.26, offering almost -927.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.27% since then. We note from BuzzFeed Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 million.
BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information
Instantly BZFD has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -13.08% year-to-date, but still up 16.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) is -6.54% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).
BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD) estimates and forecasts
The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -26.00%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $104.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect BuzzFeed Inc to make $73.02 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $134.62 million and $67.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -22.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.70%.
BZFD Dividends
BuzzFeed Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 11 and March 15.
BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 35.06% of BuzzFeed Inc shares, and 32.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.47%. BuzzFeed Inc stock is held by 44 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.20% of the shares, which is about 15.33 million shares worth $7.74 million.
General Atlantic, L.P., with 5.74% or 7.86 million shares worth $3.97 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 2.11 million shares worth $1.06 million, making up 1.54% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.47 million shares worth around $0.24 million, which represents about 0.34% of the total shares outstanding.