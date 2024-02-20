Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX: SLI): Stock Performance & Trend Analysis

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) were traded, and its beta was 2.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.27, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.51% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $225.42M. SLI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.85, offering almost -281.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.6% since then. We note from Standard Lithium Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.57 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.51% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.13% year-to-date, but still down -10.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Standard Lithium Ltd (AMEX:SLI) is 2.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.14 day(s).