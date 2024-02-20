SSR Mining Inc’s (NASDAQ: SSRM) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In the last trading session, 6.3 million shares of the SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.91, and it changed around $0.08 or 1.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.00B. SSRM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.72, offering almost -260.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 23.42% since then. We note from SSR Mining Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.97 million.

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

Instantly SSRM has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -54.37% year-to-date, but still down -48.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) is -50.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.94 day(s).