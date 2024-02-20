SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 118.49 million shares of the SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.82, and it changed around $0.06 or 1.60% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $943.23M. SOUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.11, offering almost -33.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.49, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.99% since then. We note from SoundHound AI Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 56.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.32 million.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Instantly SOUN has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.60% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 80.19% year-to-date, but still up 69.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) is 111.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.25 day(s).