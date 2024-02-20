SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ: SMX): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 1.62 million shares of the SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) were traded, and its beta was -1.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.34, and it changed around $0.05 or 13.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.91M. SMX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $415.58, offering almost -122129.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.24% since then. We note from SMX (Security Matters) Plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Instantly SMX has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -52.82% year-to-date, but still down -6.94% over the last five days. On the other hand, SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) is -3.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.32 day(s).