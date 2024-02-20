SINT Stock Forecast 2024: SINTX Technologies Inc Remains Weak With A Upside Of 7.14%

In the last trading session, 1.24 million shares of the SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) were traded, and its beta was 1.54. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.14, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.75% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.26M. SINT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.67, offering almost -2521.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 7.14% since then. We note from SINTX Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.67 million.

SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) trade information

Instantly SINT has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.75% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -62.09% year-to-date, but still down -1.30% over the last five days. On the other hand, SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SINT) is -51.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.11 day(s).