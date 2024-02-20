Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 5.79 million shares of the Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.04 or -11.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63M. SIEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -1546.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from Sientra Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.
Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information
Instantly SIEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.20% year-to-date, but still down -48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -48.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.85 day(s).
We've uncovered THE ONE small-cap uranium stock that has unearthed a near-surface, high-grade uranium discovery in the Saudi Arabia of Uranium — Canada's prolific Athabasca Basin. Best of all, this small-cap uranium stock is currently flying just below Wall Street's radar… giving you the early-entry opportunity around US$0.30 per share. But that won't last long. Drills are turning right now with results set to be released to the market very, very soon.
Learn all about it in this brand new FREE online report.
Sponsored
Sientra Inc (SIEN) estimates and forecasts
Sientra Inc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -89.49 percent over the past six months and at a 63.85% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 69.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.50%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $22.2 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Sientra Inc to make $21.3 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25.07 million and $22.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -11.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.60%.
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -25.06%. Sientra Inc earnings are expected to increase by 62.12% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.
SIEN Dividends
Sientra Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 28 and April 01.