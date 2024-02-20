Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) Could See A Rise In Prices Shortly.

In the last trading session, 5.79 million shares of the Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) were traded, and its beta was 1.95. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.04 or -11.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63M. SIEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.94, offering almost -1546.67% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 46.67% since then. We note from Sientra Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 13.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.19 million.

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -11.17% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -50.20% year-to-date, but still down -48.96% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -48.07% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.85 day(s).