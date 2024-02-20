Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO): Historical Performance And Trend

In the last trading session, 13.55 million shares of the Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) were traded, and its beta was 1.28. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.38, and it changed around $0.33 or 31.43% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $244.74M. SGMO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.32, offering almost -140.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.99% since then. We note from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.75 million.

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) trade information

Instantly SGMO has showed a green trend with a performance of 31.43% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 154.00% year-to-date, but still up 140.25% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SGMO) is 231.97% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.98 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.87 day(s).