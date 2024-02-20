Risk-Taking Investors May Find 2U Inc (NASDAQ: TWOU) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 6.88 million shares of the 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) were traded, and its beta was 0.87. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.47, and it changed around $0.06 or 15.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $38.70M. TWOU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.71, offering almost -2178.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.32, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.91% since then. We note from 2U Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.41 million.

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) trade information

Instantly TWOU has showed a green trend with a performance of 15.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -61.66% year-to-date, but still down -40.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) is -39.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.55 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).