Risk-Takers Will Like Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX: CATX).

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) were traded, and its beta was 1.53. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.88, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $432.98M. CATX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.00, offering almost -13.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.27% since then. We note from Perspective Therapeutics Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.6 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.71 million.

Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) trade information

Instantly CATX has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 118.33% year-to-date, but still down -2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, Perspective Therapeutics Inc (AMEX:CATX) is 59.58% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.77 day(s).