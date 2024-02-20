Risk-Takers Will Like Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM).

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.29M. DM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -381.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.77% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.

Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information

Instantly DM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.35% year-to-date, but still down -17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) is -23.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.36 day(s).