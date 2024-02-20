Risk-Takers Will Like Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE: DM).

In today’s recent session, 1.4 million shares of the Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around -$0.02 or -3.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $172.29M. DM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.55, offering almost -381.13% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.55, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -3.77% since then. We note from Desktop Metal Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.80 million.
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) trade information
Instantly DM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.71% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -29.35% year-to-date, but still down -17.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM) is -23.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 70.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 18.36 day(s).
Desktop Metal Inc (DM) estimates and forecasts
Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -552.17%. Desktop Metal Inc earnings are expected to increase by 33.77% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 46.00% per year for the next five years.
Desktop Metal Inc (NYSE:DM)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.27% of Desktop Metal Inc shares, and 48.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.66%. Desktop Metal Inc stock is held by 230 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.18% of the shares, which is about 23.21 million shares worth $41.08 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 6.82% or 22.03 million shares worth $38.99 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 7.35 million shares worth $13.01 million, making up 2.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.64 million shares worth around $11.75 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.