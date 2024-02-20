Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT): How It Has Performed & Trended

In today’s recent session, 9.16 million shares of the Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) have been traded, and its beta is 4.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $15.57, and it changed around -$0.88 or -5.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.22B. RIOT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.65, offering almost -32.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.16, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 66.86% since then. We note from Riot Platforms Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 27.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 29.93 million.

Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) trade information

Instantly RIOT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -5.35% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 0.65% year-to-date, but still down -2.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Riot Platforms Inc (NASDAQ:RIOT) is 51.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 35.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.19 day(s).