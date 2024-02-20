Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 19.17 million shares of the Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) were traded, and its beta was 2.34. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.69, and it changed around $0.19 or 12.67% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $247.84M. RGTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.43, offering almost -102.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.7% since then. We note from Rigetti Computing Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) trade information

Instantly RGTI has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.67% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 71.59% year-to-date, but still up 35.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) is 74.71% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.85 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.68 day(s).