Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.27 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.32, and it changed around -$0.83 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. RXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -35.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.15% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.77 million.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

Instantly RXRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.94% year-to-date, but still up 12.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 27.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).