Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RXRX) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In today’s recent session, 4.27 million shares of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) have been traded, and its beta is 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $12.32, and it changed around -$0.83 or -6.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.66B. RXRX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.75, offering almost -35.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.15% since then. We note from Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.04 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.77 million.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information
Instantly RXRX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -6.32% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 24.94% year-to-date, but still up 12.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX) is 27.92% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 38.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.77 day(s).
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (RXRX) estimates and forecasts
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 43.58 percent over the past six months and at a -23.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc earnings are expected to increase by -21.23% in 2024, but the outlook is positive 12.00% per year for the next five years.
RXRX Dividends
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 26 and March 01.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.41% of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, and 99.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.38%. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock is held by 277 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.30% of the shares, which is about 25.1 million shares worth $187.48 million.
Blackrock Inc., with 5.69% or 11.62 million shares worth $86.8 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2023. The former held 6.8 million shares worth $52.0 million, making up 3.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund held roughly 3.97 million shares worth around $34.85 million, which represents about 1.95% of the total shares outstanding.