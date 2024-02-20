Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ: QRTEA): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have been traded, and its beta is 2.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.17, and it changed around $0.13 or 12.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $455.60M. QRTEA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.36, offering almost -101.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 65.81% since then. We note from Qurate Retail Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.57 million.

Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) trade information

Instantly QRTEA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 12.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 33.64% year-to-date, but still up 30.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Qurate Retail Inc (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is 39.30% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.59 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.07 day(s).