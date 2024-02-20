Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.49M. QMCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -177.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.72% since then. We note from Quantum Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.86K.

Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information

Instantly QMCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.21% year-to-date, but still up 11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 77.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).