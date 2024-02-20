Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In today’s recent session, 0.71 million shares of the Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) have been traded, and its beta is 2.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.53, and it changed around $0.03 or 6.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.49M. QMCO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.47, offering almost -177.36% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.24, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 54.72% since then. We note from Quantum Corp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.86K.
Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) trade information
Instantly QMCO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 52.21% year-to-date, but still up 11.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Quantum Corp (NASDAQ:QMCO) is 77.07% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.98 day(s).
Quantum Corp (QMCO) estimates and forecasts
Quantum Corp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.35 percent over the past six months and at a 14.29% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -300.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -15.20%, down from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $79.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Quantum Corp to make $91.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.30%.