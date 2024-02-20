PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $926.94M. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -110.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.88% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.

PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.51% year-to-date, but still up 18.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 86.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.84 day(s).