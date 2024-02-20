PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: PCT): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 3.66 million shares of the PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) were traded, and its beta was 1.49. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $926.94M. PCT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.89, offering almost -110.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 57.88% since then. We note from PureCycle Technologies Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.70 million.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information
The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 39.51% year-to-date, but still up 18.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT) is 86.47% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 37.41 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.84 day(s).
PureCycle Technologies Inc (PCT) estimates and forecasts
PureCycle Technologies Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.51 percent over the past six months and at a -22.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -360.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.80% in the next quarter.
Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $180k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect PureCycle Technologies Inc to make $5.64 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024.
PCT Dividends
PureCycle Technologies Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on February 29.
PureCycle Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders
Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.20% of PureCycle Technologies Inc shares, and 61.39% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.91%. PureCycle Technologies Inc stock is held by 248 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.80% of the shares, which is about 29.19 million shares worth $312.08 million.
Vanguard Group Inc, with 7.63% or 12.52 million shares worth $133.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.
Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2023. The former held 4.25 million shares worth $45.48 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.38 million shares worth around $36.13 million, which represents about 2.06% of the total shares outstanding.