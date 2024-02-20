Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.43M. PRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -21.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.18% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.

Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information

Instantly PRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.60% year-to-date, but still up 32.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 40.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).