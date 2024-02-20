Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ: PRCH): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) were traded, and its beta was 2.07. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.16, and it changed around $0.13 or 4.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $312.43M. PRCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.85, offering almost -21.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 84.18% since then. We note from Porch Group Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.60 million.
Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) trade information
Instantly PRCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently up 2.60% year-to-date, but still up 32.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Porch Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRCH) is 40.44% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.57 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).
Porch Group Inc (PRCH) estimates and forecasts
Porch Group Inc share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 247.25 percent over the past six months and at a 9.94% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2024 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 44.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 31.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.40%, up from the previous year.
Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $99.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Porch Group Inc to make $90.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2024. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $64.11 million and $87.37 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 54.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.90%.
PRCH Dividends
Porch Group Inc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 07.