Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 31.07 million shares of the Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) were traded, and its beta was 1.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.96, and it changed around -$0.06 or -1.49% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.40B. PLUG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.58, offering almost -318.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.26, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 42.93% since then. We note from Plug Power Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 39.24 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 44.23 million.

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) trade information

Instantly PLUG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.49% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -12.00% year-to-date, but still down -8.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) is 63.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 183.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.3 day(s).