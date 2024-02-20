Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 10.75 million shares of the Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) were traded, and its beta was 2.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.08, and it changed around -$0.01 or -8.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.58M. PEGY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.16, offering almost -2600.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.08. We note from Pineapple Energy Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.35 million.

Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) trade information

Instantly PEGY has showed a red trend with a performance of -8.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -85.96% year-to-date, but still down -18.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pineapple Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PEGY) is -82.09% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 69010.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.14 day(s).