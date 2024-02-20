Phunware Inc: Why Investors Shouldn’t Get Rid Of PHUN Stock In 2024

In the last trading session, 35.46 million shares of the Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) were traded, and its beta was 2.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.30, and it changed around -$0.01 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $57.72M. PHUN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.06, offering almost -253.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 76.67% since then. We note from Phunware Inc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 97.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 114.14 million.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Instantly PHUN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently up 264.63% year-to-date, but still down -11.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) is 23.50% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 40.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).