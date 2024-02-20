Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: PGY) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 4.73 million shares of the Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have been traded, and its beta is 6.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $930.34M. PGY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.83, offering almost -117.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.78, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 40.0% since then. We note from Pagaya Technologies Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.10 million.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Instantly PGY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The company’s shares are currently down -5.51% year-to-date, but still up 9.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) is 20.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.34 day(s).